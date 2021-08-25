Firefighters called to blaze at Lochee block as residents forced to evacuate the building

Residents were forced to evacuate their homes after a fire broke out in Lochee this evening.

Several appliances were called to Yeaman’s Lane just before 6pm after a pile of rubbish was reportedly set on fire.

Neighbours were forced to exit out of the rear of the address as flames soared into the air just outside the main entrance.

A spokeswoman from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they are still at the scene as officers carryout an investigation.

Tenant, John Matthew, said he is “amazed” no one has been injured in the incident as he looked on at the extent of the damage.

He added: “The block was engulfed with smoke and the flames were soaring into the air just outside.

“I’m amazed no one has been injured. I heard shouting and came out my house thankfully everyone got out of the backdoor.

“The fire crews were on the scene extremely quickly but the extent of the damage is horrendous.”

“Their was a pile of rubbish left here yesterday and it appears that is where the fire has been started.”

More to follow.