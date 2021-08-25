Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021
Firefighters called to blaze at Lochee block as residents forced to evacuate the building

By James Simpson
August 25, 2021, 8:14 pm
Residents had to evacuate their homes on Yeaman's Lane.
Residents were forced to evacuate their homes after a fire broke out in Lochee this evening.

Several appliances were called to Yeaman’s Lane just before 6pm after a pile of rubbish was reportedly set on fire.

Crews on Yeaman’s Lane this evening.

Neighbours were forced to exit out of the rear of the address as flames soared into the air just outside the main entrance.

A spokeswoman from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they are still at the scene as officers carryout an investigation.

Tenant, John Matthew, said he is “amazed” no one has been injured in the incident as he looked on at the extent of the damage.

He added: “The block was engulfed with smoke and the flames were soaring into the air just outside.

“I’m amazed no one has been injured. I heard shouting and came out my house thankfully everyone got out of the backdoor.

“The fire crews were on the scene extremely quickly but the extent of the damage is horrendous.”

“Their was a pile of rubbish left here yesterday and it appears that is where the fire has been started.”

