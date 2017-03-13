Firefighters were called out to two fires in less than three hours in Dundee last night.

They first dealt with a fire in Balgay Park, next to the bowling green, at about 8.35pm yesterday.

“We received quite a lot of calls to it,” a spokeswoman said.

“A lot of people thought it was the pavilion on fire but it was actually a hedge fire.

“One appliance from Blackness Road was called and one hose reel jet was used to put out the fire.”

At 11pm the same evening, three appliances were sent out to after a call about a kitchen fire in Tweed Crescent.

The spokeswoman added: “There were no injuries reported and no one was evacuated from the building.

“The fire was extinguished before we arrived.”