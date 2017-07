Firefighters were called out to a blaze in Dundee in the early hours of the morning.

One crew attended the wheelie bin fire at an address in Tweed Crescent, Menzieshill.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “A unit from the Macalpine Road fire station attended a fire in a wheelie bin at 1.02am.

“The fire was extinguished by 1.22am using buckets of water.

“There were no casualties.”

She said local residents made the 999 call.