Firefighters called after smoke pours out of council bin lorry during blaze in Perth

Smoke could be seen pouring out of a bin lorry in Perth city centre this morning.

Firefighters were called to the blaze, outside St John’s Kirk, at 8.17am.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that two appliances from Perth were sent to the scene.

She said: “We were in attendance. The stop message has since been received.

“No casualties were involved.”

Pictures sent to The Courier show the fire at the back of the lorry, with smoke emanating from the vehicle. Another image shows firefighters extinguishing the blaze.

Perth and Kinross Council has been approached for comment.

More to follow.