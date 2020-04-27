Firefighters battling ‘significant and extensive’ blaze on banks of River Tay

Firefighters from across the region are currently fighting a large blaze along the banks of the River Tay.

Crews were called after the fire broke out at the reed beds beside Errol airfield at 11.46am.

The fire has been described as “significant and extensive” and firefighters are expected to remain onsite for several hours.

There is no indication at this stage of how the fire started.

A volunteer with a drone is helping the fire brigade identify the full extent of the area affected.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We received a report at 11.46am that an area, 400m by 400m, was on fire.

“Six appliances are on scene, four from Dundee and two from Perth.

“This is a significant fire covering an extensive area.

“It is expected that SFRS will remain at the scene for the next few hours as they continue to fight this fire which continues to burn. “