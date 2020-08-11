Firefighters battled through night to extinguish blaze at Angus farm

A group of firefighters were called to Fallaw Farm in Inverkeilor on Saturday night after a barn containing 500 bales of hay caught fire.

The blaze, which took the firefighters hours to extinguish, was first reported at 10.59pm on Saturday.

The fire service then received an additional 23 calls about the incident, which was witnessed by many.

© Gordon Smith/Facebook

The first appliance arrived at the scene from Arbroath at 11.15pm, however the blaze was not put out until 9.03am the next day.

Two main jets, one ground monitor, one g-tech tablet and a water carrier were all used to fight the fire, which also destroyed a tractor and a grain dryer.

A spokeswoman for Tayside Fire and Rescue said: “We received a call on Saturday night that a farm property containing 500 bales of hay, a grain dryer and a tractor were on fire.

“Two main jets were used, along with one ground monitor, one g-tech tablet and one water carrier.

“The first call was received at 22.59 and we received a further 23 repeat calls.

“The stop message was passed at 9.03 the following day.”

It is believed that the barn was deliberately set on fire.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.