Firefighters battle through the night to contain blaze at Amazon warehouse in Fife

Firefighters took almost three hours to extinguish a blaze at the Amazon warehouse in Dunfermline.

Crews from Dunfermline, Lochgelly and Kirkcaldy were called to the incident on the second floor of the Fulfilment Centre near Duloch at about 9.30pm.

Four appliances were on the scene and the building was evacuated as firefighters fought until past midnight to contain the blaze.

A fire and rescue spokeswoman said: “We got a call at 9.31pm. We had four appliances in attendance.

“It was a fire in a warehouse located in the second floor. All people were evacuated from the building and firefighters extinguished the fire.

“The stop message came at 12.24am.”

There were no injuries and the fire was not thought to be suspicious.

Police were been called to the scene.

A spokesman for the force said: “We are supporting (the Scottish Fire and Recue Service) at a building fire at Amazon, Dunfermline.

“Emergency services remain in attendance. There are no reports of any injuries, and at this stage it is not thought to be suspicious. ”

Amazon’s massive Dunfermline fulfilment centre currently employs more than 1,000 members of staff.

The site is the same size as 15 football pitches and holds millions of products.

On September 6, the centre was evacuated following a bomb scare.