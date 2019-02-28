Firefighters battle 6ft flames for three hours as burning gets out of control

Firefighters battled for more than three hours to combat a moorland blaze.

Flames were almost 6ft high in places and rush-hour drivers were diverted from the nearby roads outside Glamis.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Thankfully there were no casualties from the outbreak.

“We had four pumps attending the scene, which was a controlled burning of moorland that unfortunately got out of control.

“We attended at 3.37pm yesterday and stopped at 6.34pm.”

The fire took hold close to Huntingfaulds Farm near Tealing and one eyewitness said: “The flames were huge at one point.

“They looked like they were reaching towards the sky and were easily the height of a person.

“I turned off the dual carriageway to drive towards Glamis and was immediately met with a pretty thick blanket of smoke.

“As I drove towards the area around Lumley Den, the smoke got thicker and I saw police cars and fire engines.

“A pretty large swathe of the moorland there was on fire.

“There were huge flames shooting into the sky and the firefighters were battling the flames with hoses when I passed by.

“It looked like a controlled burning might have got out of hand.

“There seemed to be a fair bit of damage and they continued to fight it for some time afterwards.”

Another motorist said: “I was aiming to turn off at the A928 towards Glamis but a police car was blocking the entrance to the road and turning vehicles around.

“I realised something was happening because there was pretty thick smoking drifting right across the dual carriageway.

“It was coming from the direction of Lumley Den.”

A police spokesman said: “We closed the road for an hour and a half after fire service requests.”