Firefighters attend Perth recycling centre to extinguish blaze

Emergency services were called to the Shore Recycling Centre in Perth after a pile of waste caught fire.

Three appliances and “at least a dozen” firefighters were spotted at the recycling facility.

The blaze was extinguished 6.08pm, with no injuries reported.

One eyewitness said: “There were at least three fire engines there, it looked to be around the back of the recycling centre, that’s where they seemed to be.

“There was a good dozen of the firefighters at least, it looked like they were taking water out the Tay and using it to put out the fire.

“Obviously, it comes just after there was quite a large blaze there last week, that’s two big fires there recently.”

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the initial call at 4:5pm.

“Three appliances attended. There was a large amount of waste on fire.

“Two main jets were used and we got the stop call at 6:06pm.”