Firefighters and emergency crews race to tackle blaze at Fife home

Firefighters successfully tackled a large fire at a home in the Lower Largo area of Fife on Monday night.

No persons were reported to have been injured as a result of the house fire, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said.

The incident was first reported just after 8pm near Durham Terrace in the Lower Largo area of Leven in Fife, with firefighters on scene until just after midnight.

An SFRS spokesperson told The Courier: “We were in attendance for a fire in Lower Largo. We got the call at 20:11 and left the scene just after midnight.”

“It was a fire within a dwelling,” they added.

Locals reported disruption in the area as emergency crews raced to the scene to tackle the blaze.

Fife Jammer Locations had warned that nearby Station Park had been blocked as fire crews ran hoses in the area.

Roads in the area have now reopened fully.