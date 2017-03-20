A number of participants have taken part in a firewalk in Dundee’s City Square, which raised more than £3,000 for a specialist charity.

Spina Bifida Hydro-cephalus (SBH) Scotland seeks to increase public awareness and understanding of individuals with spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus and allied conditions.

Spina bifida is a condition where the spine does not develop properly, leaving a gap.

Derek Johnson, pictured walking over hot coals, said: “Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland has provided our family with vital support over the past few years, so it was great to be able to give something back.

“Once I got over the initial fear, it turned out to be a fantastic experience which left me feeling exhilarated.

“I would urge anyone to go out and give it try.

“Fortunately my next fundraising effort won’t be so extreme.

“My family and I will be competing in the six and 25-mile Dundee Kiltwalks, where we will once again be raising funds for SBH Scotland.”