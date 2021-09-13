Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local / Perthshire

Firearm found in Scone Wood as police launch investigation

By Steven Rae
September 13, 2021, 12:23 pm Updated: September 13, 2021, 12:26 pm
Police at the scene in Scone. Pic: Stuart Cowper
An investigation is under way after a firearm was found at Scone Wood.

A heavy police presence was reported in the Stormont Road area of the town on Sunday afternoon.

Locals told of seeing firearms and forensics officers parked at the western end of the street, along with a police dog unit.

One man who lives locally said: “They were there from around 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

“I saw them carrying out a brown evidence bag, then put that into a box and into the back of one of the cars.

Officers discovered a firearm in the woods. Pic: Stuart Cowper

“It’s quite unusual for the police to be here, especially this area. I’ve stayed here for 14 years and I’ve not seen anything like that.

“Nothing like this really happens in Scone.”

Another nearby resident said: “I saw police cars and did think, ‘Oh there’s three cars, something must be happening in the woods’.

“This end of the street is very quiet, nothing goes on.

“There is a lot of dog walking in that part of the woods. There are never usually any problems here.”

‘The neighbours have all been talking about it’

A retired couple saw the police as they returned from a game of golf.

The man said: “There were two officers walking at the top of the road with two people and a dog, the other two were just wearing normal clothes.

“Then when we got to the corner here we saw the police parked up, that would have been around 6pm.

“The neighbours have all been talking about it but nobody seems to know anything about it.”

Locals said they were “shocked” to see a large police presence. Pic: Stuart Cowper

Another woman said: “It’s very quiet about here, never any carry on.

“Despite it being a big main road it’s a quiet part of the neighbourhood, generally speaking, so it was a bit of a shock to see the police.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a firearm was found within Scone Wood at around 4pm on Sunday.

“It was safely recovered and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”