Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Fire which forced evacuation of Dundee flats started in ‘pile of furniture’

By Jake Keith
August 26, 2021, 9:30 am Updated: August 26, 2021, 9:42 am

Police in Dundee say a fire which forced the evacuation of homes on Wednesday night started in a pile of furniture.

The Yeaman’s Lane blaze in Lochee took place at around 5.30pm with residents quickly told to leave as firefighters arrived at the scene.

The furniture had been left in the street but the force say it is not yet clear how it started.

An investigation has been launched to find out if it was deliberate.

Police Scotland sergeant Paul McIlravey said: “Thankfully no one was injured and the fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire was in Yeaman’s Lane, Lochee

“The fire resulted in damage to several flats and the communal roof.

“It is currently unknown how the fire was started and we are keen to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time.

“Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2839 of Wednesday, 25 August, 2021, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Neighbours were forced to exit out of the rear of the address as flames soared into the air just outside the main entrance.

Fire crews from Macalpine Road and Blackness Road assisted in tackling the blaze before standing down at around 7.38pm.

 