Stats reveal accidental and deliberate fires were up in Dundee during lockdown

The number of accidental house fires and deliberate fires increased during the height of the coronavirus lockdown.

At a meeting of Dundee City Council’s community safety and public protection committee earlier this week, councillors were told there were 51 accidental house fires in the city between April and June, up from 50 the same time last year.

The report from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said this sadly included one death. The number of deliberate primary fires also increased from 18 to 20 and non-domestic building fires were up from 11 to 13.

Despite this, the number of non-fatal casualties reduced by 50%.

And, as residents paid heed to the official advice to stay at home, road collisions reduced by 71% and non-fatal road casualties were down 85%.

There were also no deaths on Dundee’s roads between April and June this year.