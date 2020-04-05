Fire service send six appliances to large grass fire in Angus

Emergency services are attending a large grass fire in Angus.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze in Newtyle early on Sunday afternoon.

The fire is thought to be located not far from Kinpurney Castle, at Kingpurney Hill and is understood to be 100 metres in length.

A spokesman for the service said the call came in just after 1pm and that six appliances were sent to the scene including special units.

The appliances are believed to have come from across the Tayside area including Blackness Road, Macalpine Road, Coupar Angus, Blairgowrie and Alyth.

The special units include a height appliance and a command support unit.

Firefighters are still on the scene dampening down the fire using beaters.

One witness said there was a lot of smoke. Another witness said: “It was a pretty big fire, but luckily the fire service was on the scene pretty quickly.

“It’s not something you expect to see on a Sunday afternoon – I’m just glad no one was hurt.”