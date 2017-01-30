Fire service rush to ‘well alight’ Audi in Dundee pub car park

Emergency services were called to a car fire in the car park of a pub today.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident near the Nine Maidens pub in St Mary’s just before 8am, to extinguish a “well alight” white Audi A7.

The blaze is thought to have started in the engine.

Police were also in attendance, although it is not yet known if the fire is being treated as suspicious.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We attended a vehicle fire at 7.51am.

“One pump from Macalpine Road was sent to a car on fire on Laird Street.

“The vehicle was in the car park of the Nine Maidens pub.

“It was well alight when the crew arrived, and two hose reel jets were required, but it has now been extinguished.

“Cutting gear was also needed to get to the engine. This is needed when the fire started in or near the engine.

“We don’t know if it was started deliberately but police were in attendance to investigate.”

We’ll have more on this in tonight’s Evening Telegraph.