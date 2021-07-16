News / Local / Angus Fire service issues wildfires warning for east of Scotland as temperatures soar By James Simpson July 16, 2021, 6:33 pm The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is warning about a risk of wildfires. The fire service is warning about the risk of wildfires across the east of Scotland this weekend. It comes as Tayside and Fife recorded the hottest day of the year on Friday with the mercury rising above 26°C. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) says soaring temperatures and rising wind speeds have increased the risk of fires. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe