New safety measures have been introduced at a Broughty Ferry launderette destroyed by fire a year ago this month.

Grossi’s, in Gray Street, suffered devastating damage on February 16 last year, and it was believed at the time that self-igniting towels had caused the blaze.

The unit reopened later in the year, but now a series of measures have been taken to try to ensure the same thing doesn’t happen again.

Michael Grossi, one of the business’s owners, told the Tele: “We have worked hard on improving safety and educating ourselves about the measures to put in place.

“We had meetings with the fire service and experts, as well as new machines put in, which have vastly improved safety features, and we did a lot of research too.

“The driers, in particular, are newer and far safer.

“In the event of another fire — which we don’t expect at all with the measures we’ve taken — we would also be aware of it more quickly.

“We have had smoke detectors, alarms and all kinds of things put in.

“They are connected to a central monitoring station, so we’d know about it and be ready.

“We had a general safety overhaul of all our businesses too.”

Mr Grossi said the end cost of the damage to the launderette, and the lost business, ran into six figures — although that had been covered by insurers.

He said: “It was a stressful year, to say the least.

“I think we’re all very glad it’s behind us but, looking back, it really could have been worse.

“At the time it felt catastrophic but now I realise that, at the end of the day, we’re all still here and the business is still here.

“No one lost their life and that’s the main thing.

“We felt we did very well to get back open so quickly considering the extent of the damage.

“The place was gutted, so there was a lot of work to do.

“IB Murray let us use the empty shop in the Ferry and we will always be grateful to them for that.

“We were so fortunate to be able to open so fast and maintain a presence in the area.

“I don’t know what would have happened otherwise.”