Fire reportedly started in sofa at Dundee multi

A flat was left badly damaged after a sofa burst into flames and spread throughout the property.

Fire crews were called to the Elders Court multi, Lochee, after reports of the fifth-floor blaze just after 2pm.

Appliances from Macalpine Road and Kingsway attended the fire, along with one height appliance from Blackness Road.

Six breathing apparatus were being used to tackle the blaze, with police also offering support at the scene.

Nobody was in the flat at the time, while neighbouring residents fled the block, with no injuries reported.

The fire service’s watch commander, responsible for the crews on scene, said the exact circumstances were still to be established.

Steve Nicoll said: “Fortunately there was nobody at home and at that time of day the building was relatively empty so we did not have to evacuate many people.

“The first started at a sofa, but whether it was a dropped cigarette or a heater nearby that will have to be established later. There is too much damage to say just now.

“We cleared the floor above and everybody is okay.”

One resident Diane Hathaway, 49, was stunned to find firefighters and police at the building when she left her flat on the fourth floor with daughter Emma Norton, 25.

Mrs Hathaway said: “There was no alarm and we used the lift, but I thought that would have been blocked when there was a fire.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw all the firefighters and the police running about when we got out the flat. Then we saw all the water.”

Ms Norton added: “I never heard anything either and my mum and I were shocked to see all the fire service and police about.

“We were just going across to Lochee when we saw all this.”

Nearby resident Harriet Baker, 22, from Kirk Street, said she heard shouting then suddenly the emergency services arrived

She said: “I was going back to my house just about 2.20pm when I heard a lot of shouting then I heard the sirens pretty quickly after that.

“But I didn’t see any fire, just the windows open on the left hand flat at the fifth floor. It seems everybody is okay which is good.”