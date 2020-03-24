Fire-ravaged Angus school to be demolished after proposals approved by council

A former Angus primary school building which was destroyed by a fire four years ago will be demolished after plans were approved by the council.

The Wellbrae Primary School in Forfar, which was gutted by a blaze back in 2016, will be torn down after the local authority gave the green light to the proposals last week.

In a supporting document submitted to Angus Council by Suller & Clark Planning Consultants, it was outlined that the building is currently derelict “as the result of a significant fire in 2016 ” and “further damage is ongoing as a result of weathering.”

The consultant firm, which carried out the report on behalf of the owner of the former school building, also determined that “the rebuild and reuse of the building has been demonstrated to be not viable or feasible”.

The building has become not only an eyesore in the town centre, but also a potential danger to the public, as there are fears the outside walls could collapse.

The site was used as a school until its closure in 2008 and the property was then sold into private

ownership by Angus Council in the Spring of 2010.

In the decade since it was sold by the local authority, there have been various proposals for the conversion and reuse of the property – some of which received the appropriate planning and listed building consents.

But since the closure of the former school, the building has been repeatedly targeted by vandals, with the most severe incident in October 2016 wen the roof caved in after a deliberate fire was set.

At the height of the blaze which tore through the building, up to 50 firefighters were drafted in tackled the incident.

Three 12-year-old and two-eleven year old boys were later arrested and charged in connection with the incident, and were later reported to the youth justice management unit.

The fire marked a sad end to the building, which was first constructed back in 1878 before being expanded 30 years later.

The former school site is currently listed as “category c” building, meaning it is of ‘”local importance”