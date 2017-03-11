Thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused at a restaurant after a blaze broke out in its kitchen.

Bosses at The View Restaurant, in Wormit, believe the fire was caused by an electrical fault.

The incident caused extensive damage to appliances and smoke damage to the walls.

Owner Stephen Robertson said it was devastating to arrive at the restaurant hours after the fire.

He said: “We believe it may have been an electric fault and something caught on fire.

“We think it may have caught a bag of flour and then caught on to some towels.

“We just don’t know yet.

“It seems to have burnt itself out through the night.

“We watched the CCTV from inside and, although you can’t see the fire, there’s enough light coming in through the window to see the kitchen.

“But at about 3am to 3.30am it went pitch black with the smoke.

“Thankfully it seems the flames didn’t go any higher than 2ft or 3ft. The restaurant itself is fine but the kitchen was just black.”

Mr Robertson and other staff at the restaurant spent most of the day cleaning the kitchen. They were finally given the go-ahead to reopen the venue last night.

He believes the cost of the damage will total thousands of pounds once it has been fully assessed.

Mr Robertson said: “We’ve never had a fire before and hopefully we won’t again.

“As gut wrenching as it was to see the damage, it is fairly cosmetic and it could have been far worse. Having said that, the damage will definitely be into the thousands.

“Just the cleaning up process will cost a lot of money.

“The side of the freezer has melted and so has the microwave.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call on March 8 at 9.55am and two appliances from Blackness Road in Dundee attended.

“It was a fire on the ground floor of a restaurant in a single-storey building.

“The fire was already extinguished before firefighters arrived.

“They helped remove debris and used thermal imaging cameras to check for any remaining hotspots.”