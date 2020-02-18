Fire-hit post office in Broughty Ferry reopens

The long-awaited reopening of the Barnhill Post Office has been welcomed by locals.

The original post office facility was closed after a fire broke out on Halloween 2018 in MS News Store, where the service was based.

The new premises is now situated within nearby Zaveri Newsagent, in Abercrombie Street, and it opened for business for the first time yesterday.

Shop owner Naeem Zaveri praised the reaction of local residents, who flocked to the shop to use the facilities for the first time. He said: “It’s been very busy all day.

“People have been coming in and saying how happy they are they don’t have to travel all the way into town any more.

“It’s been a long time coming.”

Postmaster Zaveri added: “It’s great for the local community to have it open again.

“They have been waiting for this and asking about it for a while.”

Posting on social media, Councillor Craig Duncan praised the opening, adding: “This means Broughty Ferry now has a very welcome three post office facilities. I wish postmaster Naeem Zaveri every success.”

The regular opening hours of the post office will be 6am to 6pm Monday to Friday and 6am to 2pm Saturday and Sunday.