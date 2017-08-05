Community leaders at Mill o’ Mains say they are desperate to get permission for temporary accommodation following a recent blaze which destroyed their pavilion.

Yvonne Mullen, of the Mill o’ Mains Community Pavilion Group, said it is “crucial” that something is arranged to keep the community together in the wake of the fire.

The pavilion, which housed dozens of local events and various groups, was left in ruins after the blaze on July 23.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

Some locals blamed youths for the fire but police have yet to confirm if the blaze was lit deliberately.

In the meantime, the community group is running activities at Mill of Mains Primary School but, with the children due to return to classes in less than two weeks, organisers say it’s urgent that they get temporary accommodation in place.

Yvonne said the group has received a portable cabin and a container from which they could operate but they have so far been unable to contact anyone at the city council to get permission to move them to the area.

She said: “Everyone is anxious to get something in place.

“We have been donated this temporary accommodation and we desperately want to get moved up to the area.

“We don’t just want to go ahead and move them there without the council’s permission but we’re finding it very hard to get anyone from the council to speak about this.”

Yvonne said groups of all ages have been affected by the fire.

She added: “We are all working so hard here to keep the community together, and getting this temporary accommodation would make all the difference to us.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We are currently in the process of setting up a working group with representation from the council and community to look at the long-term solution for community facilities.

“In the meantime, the council is ensuring arrangements are in place so that programmed activities from the pavilion are able to continue.

“We’re working hard to find alternative accommodation and will be keeping in touch with the community to advise them of developments.”