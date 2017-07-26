The group behind a Dundee community centre that was destroyed in a fire have asked people to stop donating items because they now have too many.

The community rallied round to help out after the Mill o’ Mains Community Pavilion burnt down on Sunday night.

Now the organisers of the Mill o’ Mains Community Pavilions now have no place to store all of the generous donations.

A statement on the group’s Facebook page thanked the whole of Dundee for it’s generosity.

It read: “We would like to thank everyone who has so generously donated to help us with feeding kids and replacing resources.

“But we have enough now and nowhere to store them.

“Myself and all the volunteers and the kids thank you so much for giving us hope for the future and the whole of Dundee and beyond coming together to help and support us.”

The group will now look to fundraise for items lost in the blaze that are not covered in the insurance.

Workers today started demolishing the shell of the building after the council was left with “no option” but to tear it down.

An investigation into the blaze is ongoing, but locals believe the fire was started deliberately.