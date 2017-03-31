Fire engines raced to a Dundee tenement today after a flat in Fintry caught alight.

The two engines were dispatched following a call from a member of the public around 2.20pm.

The first crew made it to the blaze in Finavon Street at around 2.28pm.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call regarding a small fire in a ground floor flat in Finavon Street, Dundee at 2.21pm.

“Two units were dispatched from the station at Milton of Craigie Road at 2.21pm, with the first unit on the scene at 2.28pm.

“The fire was extinguished by 2.41pm. Two units were sent but one was sent back.

“Four breathing apparatuses were used and a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

“There were no casualties and no one was in any danger.”