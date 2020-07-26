Fire engines donated by Michelin Dundee will be shipped to frontline firefighters in South America

A Fife-based charity has partnered with Michelin Dundee to help save lives over 5,000 miles away.

Staff at the International Fire & Rescue Association (IFRA) collected two fire engines from the factory on Friday and will now check the vehicles over before sending them to Argentina and Ecuador.

David Kay OBE, director of IFRA, said: “For these fire engines to have had a second life with Michelin, and now a third life, is really quite brilliant. One of them has only done 40,000 miles.

“You have to imagine the fire services in these countries, they’re nothing like over here. They don’t have equipment.

“The Volvo will be going to Argentina and the Dennis will be going to Ecuador to become frontline fire engines.

“It’s an amazing bit of community work from the Michelin factory.”

The team at IFRA, based in Thornton, plan to head out to South America early next year, assuming the coronavirus restrictions continue to ease, to help train the teams in how to use the vehicles properly.

David said: “We will be heading out there. We’ve had to postpone all training until next year, Covid-permitting.”

At the start of July, the recently-closed Michelin factory had donated around 25 full sets of PPE to IFRA too, all of which are being sent to South America.

Anyone wishing to donate to IFRA can do so by clicking this link.