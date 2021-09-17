News / Dundee Fire, drugs, human waste: Dundee woman living in close from ‘hell’ By Lindsey Hamilton September 17, 2021, 12:16 pm Updated: September 17, 2021, 2:37 pm Kaylin Worsley in the fire-damaged communal close of her Aboyne Avenue home A Dundee woman says she is living in “hell” after her close was left black from a fire that started outside her front door. Kaylin Worsley claims her flat in Douglas has also been broken into – and her block is being blighted by anti-social behaviour. Drugs paraphernalia and even human waste have been left in the communal close on Aboyne Avenue. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe