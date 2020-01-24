Fire-damaged Dundee church to remain an ‘eyesore’ as plans to convert it into flats are stalled

Plans to convert a fire-ravaged church into housing have stalled due to a lack of connections to water supplies and sewer systems.

Lochee Old Parish Church had been earmarked for a housing redevelopment before it was destroyed in a blaze over two years ago.

The fire left the church ruined, as the roof collapsed and the insides were scorched.

The building has now become an eyesore in Lochee, attracting vandals and litter.

Beer cans, vodka bottles, crisp wrappers and a stray chair can all be seen littering the grounds of the church, while the chapel walls and boarded up windows have been tagged with graffiti.

Residents also claimed to have seen young people running around in the church ruins causing damage.

Lochee councillor Charlie Malone said: “My concern is that it’s becoming not just an eyesore, but a place for vandalism.

“We’re trying to regenerate and revive as a community, but having this run-down church presents the image that the whole community is run-down.

“I think the community has the right to know what the plans are for it.

“I live near the church and walking down that street at night can be quite intimidating because you’ve got this burned down old building next to you.

“I also don’t think the site is safe.”

The Labour councillor believes that the abandoned church is having a negative impact on the community as a whole.

He said: “There’s no point in trying to paint plant pots and make the place look nice with something like that in the area.

“I really think the community deserves an update.”

The property, which was originally owned by a company in Edinburgh, was sold to George Martin Builders Ltd soon after the fire.

A spokesman for the Dundee company said: “We plan to develop the property into flats, but we can’t get planning to due Scottish Water not connecting us to the sewage system and water mains.

“I’m sitting with a property that I can’t get planning for. I’ve had to let people go because we can’t get connections for water.

“The suggestion for Bright Street was that we’d have to connect it to a water supply 100m from the site but to do that we’ have to dig up half of Lochee.”