Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze at the former Strathmartine Hospital, on the outskirts of Dundee.

A fire service spokeswoman said six appliances had been sent to the scene, after being alerted to the incident at 7.26pm.

She said: “Crews are still fighting the fire at the moment.”

The site has been empty for 15 years and the building is regularly vandalised.

More to follow.