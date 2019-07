Fire crews are currently at the scene of a “deep-seated” blaze at a commercial property on a Dundee street.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Cheviot Crescent at 2.19am.

A fire service spokesman confirmed that four appliances were sent to the scene.

Four breathing apparatus, one main jet, one hose reel jet, ladders, small tools and thermal imaging cameras were used.

Crews remain on the scene checking for hot spots.