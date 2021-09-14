Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Dundee

Fire crews tackle blaze at farm in Kirkcaldy as smoke seen from nearby homes

By Jake Keith
September 14, 2021, 8:05 am
Firefighters responded to a fire on a farm near Chapel in Kirkcaldy.
Firefighters were called to extinguish a blaze in a stack of insulation sheeting at a Fife farm.

The fire, which began just before 7pm on Monday, took place near Chapel in Kirkcaldy.

Smoke from the incident could be seen from nearby housing estates.

The smoke was visible from nearby homes. Pic supplied by Fife Jammer Locations.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed one crew attended.

He said: “One hose reel jet was used to extinguish a fire in a stack of insulation sheeting.

“The crew were not there for long and the stop message came in at 7.30pm.”