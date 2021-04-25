Sunday, April 25th 2021 Show Links
Fire crews scrambled after fire at a primary school garden in Glenrothes

By Neil Henderson
April 25, 2021, 8:30 am Updated: April 25, 2021, 8:52 am
Two crews were called to attend a fire in the school's garden area.

Fire crews in Glenrothes were scrambled on Saturday evening after after a fire was reported at a primary school.

Two crews from Glenrothes fire station were despatched to South Parks Primary School in Napier Road in the town shorty before 9pm on Saturday evening after a member of the public reported seeing smoke coming from the garden area of the school.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire & Rescue Service, said: “We received the alert at 8.49pm on Saturday, April 24 of smoke witnessed at a South Parks school in Napier Road.

“Because it was a potential fire at a building two crews were despatched from Glenrothes station to attend.

“On arrival it was found that a wooden planter in the school’s garden area had been set alight.

“The fire was extinguished and crews left a short time after.”

