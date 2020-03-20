Fire crews rush to Dundee street after reports of ‘exploding’ car

Fire crews were called to a quiet residential street in the early hours of this morning after receiving reports a car was on fire.

Residents in Fleming Gardens West were awoken shortly after two this morning after hearing what has been described as “banging” coming from a vehicle which was in flames.

The fire service received multiple calls from concerned locals who feared the vehicle was “exploding” due to the fire.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We received reports that a car was on fire in Fleming Gardens West.

“We got nine calls this around 2:13 this morning from people who heard the banging, which is normal if a vehicle is on fire.

“One unit from Macalpine Road was mobilised and the step down message came in 2.57 am.

“There is no indication at this stage what caused the fire.”