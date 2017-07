Fire crews rushed to an address in Broughty Ferry after a microwave went on fire.

Two appliances from the Balmossie Station were called to an address on Collingwood Crescent after the electrical appliance caught fire.

Fire crews used a co2 fire extinguisher to tackle the kitchen fire and a positive pressure ventilation fan to deal with the volume of smoke within the property.

A spokeswoman for Tayside Fire and Rescue said there were no casualties during Monday’s 8pm incident.