Fire crews have been called back to Faskally Forest in Perthshire this morning.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service personnel were called out to deal with small pockets of fires at around 6.25am.

A huge blaze engulfed the forest, north of Pitlochry, at around 3pm yesterday after dry pine needles and undergrowth burst into flames.

Four appliances have been sent to bring the fires under control this morning.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue service said: “Crews are back out this morning dealing with small pockets of flames.

“A report came into us at around 6.25am this morning and four appliances were called out to make the area safe.”

Helicopters helped to douse the flames yesterday by drawing water from surrounding lochs.

We've spotted a helicopter filling up with water from Loch Faskally, to help with controlling a fire on the hillside. pic.twitter.com/kO2LJzfXtR — PitlochryDamVC (@PitlochryDamVC) May 4, 2017

A fire service spokeswoman said the fire was treated as a “level 2 incident” with police closing roads in the surrounding areas.

Fire at Faskally Forest, near Pitlochry. The golf course road at Craigower is currently closed. — TaysidePolice (@TaysidePolice) May 4, 2017

The woods are the scene for the annual Enchanted Forest sound and light show.

Locals said they believed the fire had resulted from an innocent picnic, with the smallest spark enough to ignite the dry needles and trees following days of fine weather.

