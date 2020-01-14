Fire crews called to busy Perth street to remove metal pole hanging from building

Fire crews were called out to a busy Perth street this morning to remove a metal pole hanging from a building.

Two appliances were in attendance to remove a metal pipe that had came loose along South Street in the Fair City.

Speaking at time of the incident, a spokeswoman for the fire service: “We are currently in attendance on South Street in Perth to remove a cast iron downpipe that is hanging from a building.

“There are two appliances on scene, one standard appliance and one height appliance.

“We received the call at 10:51am.”

It is understood the street was shut off as the fire service attempt to remove the downpipe.

The fire service removed the iron downpipe and had left the scene by 11:40am.