Fire crews called to busy Perth street to remove metal pole hanging from building

by Laura Devlin
January 14, 2020, 11:38 am Updated: January 14, 2020, 1:29 pm
© SuppliedSouth Street in Perth
Fire crews were called out to a busy Perth street this morning to remove a metal pole hanging from a building.

Two appliances were in attendance to remove a metal pipe that had came loose along South Street in the Fair City.

Speaking at time of the incident, a spokeswoman for the fire service: “We are currently in attendance on South Street in Perth to remove a cast iron downpipe that is hanging from a building.

“There are two appliances on scene, one standard appliance and one height appliance.

“We received the call at 10:51am.”

It is understood the street was shut off as the fire service attempt to remove the downpipe.

The fire service removed the iron downpipe and had left the scene by 11:40am.

