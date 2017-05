Fire crews spent nearly three hours tackling a large blaze on the edge of Dundee.

The fire service was alerted just after 7.30pm yesterday and sent three appliances to a disused yard on Emmock Road.

The country road was closed off by firefighters while the blaze was being put out.

Smoke could be seen billowing into the air from miles around.

Firefighters left the scene at around 10.10pm once the flames had been doused.