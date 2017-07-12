Fire crews dash to reported oven fire in Dundee flat

Two fire crews were called to a report of an oven fire in a flat in Kirkton Road, Dundee last night.

The alarm was raised shortly after 9.30pm.

Two appliances from Macalpine Road were in attendance.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the fire had been extinguished prior to the arrival of the crews, and firefighters helped ventilate the property.

It is understood that two people were looked over at the scene by ambulance personnel but did not require any further treatment.