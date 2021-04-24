Fire crews continue to battle blaze at Dundee industrial estate

Firefighters in Dundee are continuing to fight a large blaze at an industrial building which has raged through the night.

Two fire appliances as well as a specialist height vehicle are still at the scene at Wester Gourier Industrial Estate, just off the Kingsway.

The alarm was raised shorty after 10pm on Friday evening to a fire at a building in the estate.

Police assisting Scottish Fire & Rescue Service personnel immediately closed Nobel Road, Wade Street and Arrol Street with these closures and diversions remaining in place at this time.

It’s understood the building is still alight as fire crews from Blackness Road and Kingsway stations continue to bring the blaze under control.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire & Rescue Service, said: “Two appliances as well as a height vehicle are still in attendance as crews continue at the scene.”