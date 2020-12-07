Fire crews called to tackle blaze in caravan near former Dundee factory

Fire crews were called to a mothballed factory after a blaze broke out in a nearby caravan.

Emergency services raced to tackle the fire, next to the former Texol factory at an industrial estate near Charleston, as smoke billowed into the sky.

Three crews were called to the West Gourdie estate shortly after 2pm on Sunday.

One witness described the huge plumes of smoke as firefighters battled to extinguish the flames.

© Kenny Smith

The man, who did not wish to be named, had been at the nearby Starbucks drive-thru when he spotted the blaze.

He said: “I saw the smoke coming up as I was sipping on my coffee. I thought at first someone had set up a bonfire.

“I drove up and saw the flames coming up over the old Texol site and then the fire service came up and closed a section of the road off.

“From where I was standing I couldn’t see the caravan. It looked like they were at the old air conditioning unit at the back door of the premises, which I assumed was on fire.”

Fire crews used cutting equipment to access a section of the fence to gain entry to the site, while other vehicles used the gate just off Myrekirk Road.

The man added: “I saw the three appliances at the scene, they cut the fence open at one section to get access.

“One fireman appeared to be using an axe to try to get access to the main building but I’m not sure if he got in or not.

“I know that site hasn’t been used in years so it was shocking to see what was going on.

“It didn’t appear there was anyone in any immediate danger but the smoke was bad.

“Fair credit to the firies – they were here really quickly and just in time too I think as it could have got out of hand.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed three hosereel jets had been used and said no one was inside the caravan when the fire broke out.

She added: “Crews extinguished the fire at around 3.34pm and officers remained at the scene as part of an ongoing investigation into the blaze.”

The former Texol factory, on Myrekirk Road, has been closed since 2009 after the firm went into administration.

More than 40 people were made redundant as a result of the closure.

The business was a supplier to cash machine manufacturer NCR, which also went under that year, with 252 people losing their jobs.

Texol carried out electronics work and metal fabrication and was the company behind the midgeater – a device used to kill insects.