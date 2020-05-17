Fire crews called to farm building ablaze in Angus village

Fire crews were called to an Angus village in the early hours of this morning after receiving reports a farm building was on fire.

Two crews were called to Greenlaw Hill Farm in the village of Barry this morning after the building caught fire.

Posting on Facebook, one witness described hearing a “few big explosions” around 6am.

Another described how the water supply in the local area had to be set off as a result of the blaze.

The witness said: “Domestic water supply in the vicinity had to be cut off as there wasn’t sufficient water pressure from the nearest hydrants.”

A spokeswoman for the Fire Service said: “We got the call at 5:56 this morning to reports a farm building was on fire.

“Two crews were called, one from the Kingsway and another from Balmossie. Three jet hoses were used.

“They left the scene at 14:39 and there is no reports of any injuries.

Fire crews were expected to re-inspect the farm building for damage at approximately 4pm.