Fire crews called to Dundee supermarket after reported gas leak from ‘abandoned’ bus

Fire crews were called to Asda after concerns were raised about a smell of gas coming from an “abandoned” school bus.

Emergency crews were pictured within the Asda Milton of Craigie car park shortly before 8pm last night.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

One man said there had been fears raised the bus had been stolen as it had reportedly been sitting there for over 24-hours.

It is understood staff at Asda contacted the emergency services yesterday evening.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed there had been reports of a smell of gas but there was nothing detected by emergency services before the owner was traced.

© DC Thomson

Another member of the public who had been shopping at the store last night said: “When I came past the wipers and lights were going but there was no one inside the bus.

“There was a strange smell coming from it and I think a staff members feared it might become a target as it appeared to be abandoned.”

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue advised one appliance from the Kingsway East Fire Station attended before the matter was passed over to Police Scotland.

Police Scotland added: “The owner was traced and the vehicle was traced. There was no smell of gas or gas canister inside.”