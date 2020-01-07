Fire crews called to Dundee flat after microwave bursts into flames

Fire crews were called to a block of flats in Stobswell after a microwave caught fire.
Police and fire crews were spotted on Albert Street, near to the junction of Morgan Street, shortly before midnight.
Crews had to use door-busting equipment to get into the property before standing down a short-time later.
One local tenant said he saw smoke coming from a property as he looked on.
He added: “There was two fire engines and four police vehicles at the scene last night.
“I saw the fire crews had the hoses out. I think it was on one of the upper floors the incident had happened. I’m just glad everything is OK.”
A spokeswoman for the fire service added: “We received a call at 11.55pm of a fire within a microwave. Two appliances from the Kingsway station were dispatched to the scene. Officers stood-down at 12.17am today.”