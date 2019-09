Motorists are being urged to exercise caution following a one-vehicle crash on the A90 this morning.

Emergency services were called to the stretch of road, at Balnabreich near Brechin at 9.17am.

A fire service spokeswoman said crews had just arrived at the scene.

Traffic Scotland have said that one lane is currently closed northbound, with police confirming that it may be closed “for some time”.

It is not known how many vehicles have been involved in the incident.