Fire crews called to car blaze in Dundee

Emergency services were called out to a car on fire in Dundee last night.

The blaze broke out in the Middleton Woods, Duntrune Road area at 8.40pm.

The car was completely destroyed in the fire but there were no casualties.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call that a car was well alight in the area.

“We sent one appliance from Kingsway East. They had extinguished the blaze by 9.30pm.

“The car was completely destroyed.

“The matter was handed over to Police Scotland.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said police had attended the fire to manage the traffic while firefighters fought the blaze.

It is understood that the fire is not being treated as suspicious.

An eyewitness said: “I saw the car following the blaze. It was completely destroyed.

“Police have the area taped off as it’s right at the entrance to Middleton Woods, an area where many people go to walk their dogs.”

They added: “I’m just glad no one was injured.”