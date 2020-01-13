Fire crews called out after lighter fluid dropped in wood burner at Dundee property

Fire crews were called out after lighter fluid was dropped on a wood burner last night.

Appliances from the Macalpine Fire Station were scrambled to Balgray Street at around 10pm.

Two crews were sent to the incident shortly before standing down a short-time later.

A spokeswoman for the fire service confirmed there had been a “dwelling fire” on Balgray Street at around 9.40pm.

She added: “Officers used metal tongs and buckets of water at the scene after reports of a dwelling fire.

“Appliances were on the scene at 9.43pm before standing down at 9.48.”