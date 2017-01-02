Fire crew called after car blaze fears on A90

Traffic on the A90 between Dundee and Perth was disrupted after emergency services were called to assist a broken down vehicle.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene, just past Invergowrie, at about 12.45pm

It was first feared the car had caught fire, however that turned out to be a false alarm.

Traffic heading westbound was reduced to one lane while firefighters dealt with the incident.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 12.46pm.

“Upon arrival it was found to be a false alarm. It was steam coming from the Jeep’s bonnet turbo unit.

“One appliance from Macalpine Road fire station was dispatched.”