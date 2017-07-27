Fire crews were called to a Dundee multi today after a blaze in a flat.

The alarm was raised after the fire took hold in a ninth-floor property within Adamson Court in Lochee shortly after 12pm.

A fire engine with an aerial ladder was among five appliances sent to the 15-storey block.

The blaze was quickly extinguished with firefighters wearing breathing apparatus.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We received the call at 12:10pm today to Adamson Court, it was on the ninth floor where there was a small fire in one of the properties.

“We sent two appliances from Blackness road and also a height appliances and two from the Kingsway station, four breathing apparatus was used.

“We are away from the site now.”