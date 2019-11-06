Fire crews booed as they put out Dundee bonfire amid safety fears

Firefighters were booed after they were forced to extinguish a community bonfire that got out of hand.

More than 100 people gathered to watch last night’s fire at Beauly Crescent in Kirkton, which had been organised by residents.

But fire crews were called amid fears the flames were getting out of control – and were subjected to jeers from some unhappy members of the crowd.

Police were called to help the firefighters contain the scene.

One mum said: “Everything was great to begin with but youngsters kept adding more stuff to the bonfire and it grew pretty huge. It got really worrying.

“The fire brigade eventually decided to put the fire out. I think they were getting worried as it continued to burn and spread.”

Elsewhere in Dundee, displays in Baxter Park and Lochee were hugely popular, with thousands flocking to see the fireworks.

However, a firefighter at the scene in Kirkton said that one appliance had been at the bonfire all evening – a valuable use of resources.

He said: “At one point it got really big. We continued to monitor it and eventually decided to extinguish it for safety reasons

“Everyone had been having a good time but our decision didn’t seem to go down too well.”

© DC Thomson

Two extra police vans with several officers arrived at the scene following the firefighters’ intervention.

One resident said: “I saw even more police arrive and quite a few police ran out of the vans to the bonfire where loads of people were still gathered.

“It got a bit chaotic with police and firefighers everywhere. It had been a good evening but the atmosphere seemed to change later on.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

A huge plume of smoke rose over Kirkton as the bonfire was extinguished.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called around 5.25pm and concern was raised regarding the size of a bonfire at Beauly Crescent and the significant number of people in attendance.

“The fire was extinguished later that evening and there were no further issues.”

Firefighters responded to 359 bonfires across Scotland last night, the service’s busiest night of the year. There were six reports of attacks on firefighters.

Assistant Chief Officer John Dickie said: “Any attacks on emergency service responders is completely unacceptable.”