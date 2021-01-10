Fire crews battle shop blaze in Perth city centre

Seven appliances have been despatched to battle a city centre fire in Perth.

Crews were called to a property in Scott Street just after 4pm on Sunday.

An eyewitness said: “It looks like the fire has gone straight through to the flats above.

“There are six fire engines, an ambulance and the police.

“The whole street is out.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 4.13pm on Sunday January 10 to reports of a fire within commercial premises on Scott Street, Perth.

“Operations Control mobilised six appliances to the scene to extinguish the fire on the ground floor of the tenement building.

“A number of occupants from a flat on the first floor have been rescued by firefighters.

“Crews remain in attendance.”